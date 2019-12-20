|
Joyce Ann Huber
WILLISTON - A Celebration of Life service for Joyce Ann Huber, 61, of Williston, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with the Dr. Stephen Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends from one-thirty p.m. until three p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be sent in Joyce's memory to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Joyce passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in Indianapolis, IN, Joyce was the daughter of the late Kenneth Burk and Edith Rosie Draper. She worked at SRNS as a Staff Augmentation Research Broker.
Survivors include her husband Danny Huber of Williston, SC; her daughters Stacy (Josh) Perry of Williston, SC, Pam (Rob) Carrington of Greencastle, IN, Suzanne (Rodney) Harrison of Hillsboro, IN; sons Steven (Jonalyn) Miller of Williston, SC, David (Ciera) Miller of Graniteville, SC; brother Michael (Beverly) Burk of Knoxville,
TN; grandchildren Shelby Miller, Joel Miller, Kyle Miller, Tatum Miller, Chloe Miller, Nicolas Miller, Grant Whitman, Hagen Beckham, Ethan Miller, Corbin Perry, Trae Carrington, Kelsey Carrington, Gage Harrison, and Caden Harrison
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019