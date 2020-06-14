Joyce M. Johnson
Aiken - Joyce M. Johnson, age 86, entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Johnson was born October 17, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to the late John Peter Leguil and the late Irene Ida Leguil. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 2004 and was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jerome Johnson; and a daughter, Stacey Marie Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Michael J. Johnson and his wife Michelle Sorensen-Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren, Landen Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Akela Sorensen, Aleigh Sorensen, and Makila Johnson; two brothers, Kenneth Leguil and Jack Leguil; and a very special friend who was more like a daughter, Beverly Gomez and her husband Heriberto Gomez.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Albrecht SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801, or to The Parkinson Association at
https://www.parkinsonassociation.org/donate-online/.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Aiken - Joyce M. Johnson, age 86, entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Johnson was born October 17, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to the late John Peter Leguil and the late Irene Ida Leguil. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 2004 and was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jerome Johnson; and a daughter, Stacey Marie Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Michael J. Johnson and his wife Michelle Sorensen-Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren, Landen Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Akela Sorensen, Aleigh Sorensen, and Makila Johnson; two brothers, Kenneth Leguil and Jack Leguil; and a very special friend who was more like a daughter, Beverly Gomez and her husband Heriberto Gomez.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Albrecht SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801, or to The Parkinson Association at
https://www.parkinsonassociation.org/donate-online/.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.