Joyce M. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. Johnson
Aiken - Joyce M. Johnson, age 86, entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Johnson was born October 17, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to the late John Peter Leguil and the late Irene Ida Leguil. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 2004 and was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jerome Johnson; and a daughter, Stacey Marie Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Michael J. Johnson and his wife Michelle Sorensen-Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren, Landen Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Akela Sorensen, Aleigh Sorensen, and Makila Johnson; two brothers, Kenneth Leguil and Jack Leguil; and a very special friend who was more like a daughter, Beverly Gomez and her husband Heriberto Gomez.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Albrecht SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801, or to The Parkinson Association at
https://www.parkinsonassociation.org/donate-online/.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved