Joyce Mashburn
BARNWELL - A Graveside funeral service for Joyce Janell Lain Mashburn, 84, of Doerun, GA formerly of Barnwell, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Double Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Kenneth Catoe officiating. Mrs. Janell passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Survivors include her children Chris (Kenneth) Knight, James R. (Donna) Mashburn, II, Keith (Suzanne) Mashburn, Phyllis (Steve) Webb; brothers Russell (Sybile) Lain of Barnwell, Robert "Bob" Lain of Aiken, David (Evelyn) Lain of Barnwell; grandchildren Jay, Josh, John and Matt Mashburn, Hope Littleton, Alan Davis, Jr., Brian Davis, John Davis and Erin Henemeyer and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister Sybil Lain Owens.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 25, 2019