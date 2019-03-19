Joyce Sellers Sparks
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Sellers Sparks.
Aiken - JOYCE SELLERS SPARKS, 70, beloved wife of C. M. "Mike" Sparks, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Born in Caryville, TN, Joyce was a daughter of the late Nick and Vesta Carroll Sellers, and grew up in Jacksboro, TN. She was a homemaker and had made Aiken her home since moving from Knoxville, TN in 2012. She was a member of Aiken Community Church. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grand-mother. She loved the outdoors and gardening.
Survivors, in addition to Mike, her husband of 27 years, include a son, Jeff Leinart, Aiken; two step-daughters, Tabatha Rowe, Aiken, Tiffany Herrin (Deke), Newberry; two step-grandchildren, Shelby Bell, Tyler Rowe, both of Aiken; two sisters, Margie Feist, Sumter, Carolyn Norman (Frank), Jacksboro, TN; a brother, Ray Sellers, La Follette, TN and "her baby" Angel the Boston Terrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Leinart.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, March 22nd beginning at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse - Riv-ers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at the funeral home with interment in Aiken Memorial Gar-dens. The Rev. Davis Barton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (stjude.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019