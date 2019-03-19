Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Sellers Sparks. View Sign

Joyce Sellers Sparks

Aiken - JOYCE SELLERS SPARKS, 70, beloved wife of C. M. "Mike" Sparks, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Born in Caryville, TN, Joyce was a daughter of the late Nick and Vesta Carroll Sellers, and grew up in Jacksboro, TN. She was a homemaker and had made Aiken her home since moving from Knoxville, TN in 2012. She was a member of Aiken Community Church. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grand-mother. She loved the outdoors and gardening.

Survivors, in addition to Mike, her husband of 27 years, include a son, Jeff Leinart, Aiken; two step-daughters, Tabatha Rowe, Aiken, Tiffany Herrin (Deke), Newberry; two step-grandchildren, Shelby Bell, Tyler Rowe, both of Aiken; two sisters, Margie Feist, Sumter, Carolyn Norman (Frank), Jacksboro, TN; a brother, Ray Sellers, La Follette, TN and "her baby" Angel the Boston Terrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Leinart.

The family will receive friends Friday morning, March 22nd beginning at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse - Riv-ers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at the funeral home with interment in Aiken Memorial Gar-dens. The Rev. Davis Barton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at



Joyce Sellers SparksAiken - JOYCE SELLERS SPARKS, 70, beloved wife of C. M. "Mike" Sparks, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.Born in Caryville, TN, Joyce was a daughter of the late Nick and Vesta Carroll Sellers, and grew up in Jacksboro, TN. She was a homemaker and had made Aiken her home since moving from Knoxville, TN in 2012. She was a member of Aiken Community Church. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grand-mother. She loved the outdoors and gardening.Survivors, in addition to Mike, her husband of 27 years, include a son, Jeff Leinart, Aiken; two step-daughters, Tabatha Rowe, Aiken, Tiffany Herrin (Deke), Newberry; two step-grandchildren, Shelby Bell, Tyler Rowe, both of Aiken; two sisters, Margie Feist, Sumter, Carolyn Norman (Frank), Jacksboro, TN; a brother, Ray Sellers, La Follette, TN and "her baby" Angel the Boston Terrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Leinart.The family will receive friends Friday morning, March 22nd beginning at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse - Riv-ers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at the funeral home with interment in Aiken Memorial Gar-dens. The Rev. Davis Barton will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ( stjude.org ).SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

803-641-4401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.