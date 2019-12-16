Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John United Methodist Church
Graniteville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John United Methodist Church
Graniteville, SC
View Map
Joyce "Carolyn" Taylor Obituary
Joyce "Carolyn" Taylor
GRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Joyce "Carolyn" Britt Taylor, age 82, beloved wife of Mr. Tom Taylor, entered into rest on Saturday December 14th, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Darren (Julie) Taylor; daughters, Susan (Marty) Reeves, Martha (Charles) Bates; brothers, James Britt, Gerald Britt and Ladd (Judy) Britt; sister, Kay (Dwayne) Minor; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Martha Durden Britt; and a brother David Wayne Britt Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Warrenville United Methodist Church, the Graniteville Leisure Years and was currently enrolled in classes at USCA. She enjoyed water aerobics and sporting events. She will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday December 17th, 2019 at St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville at 3pm with Pastor Alan Quarles and Woody Burkhalter officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church Pallbearers will be: Ethan Taylor, Drake Bazemore, Thomas Bates, Jackson Bates, Jay Hill, Stan Johnson and Justin Wilson Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019
