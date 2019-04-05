Juanita Butler Key
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Butler Key.
AIKEN - Juanita Butler Key, 87, beloved wife of Thomas J. Key, went to be with the Lord Wednesday the 3rd of April, 2019 at her residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Aiken County, Mrs. Key was a daughter of the late Ernest and Maude Floyd Butler, Sr. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Thomas J. (T. J.) Key; 4 sons, Larry Key (Les), Pat Key (Candy), Rick Key (Angie), Mark Key (Linda); a daughter, Deborah Key Ergle (Dennis); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ansel Butler.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Key was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ernest Butler and Russell Floyd; 4 sisters, Lillie Mae Butler, Helen Riles, Margaret Butler and Doris Berry.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Saturday the 6th of April at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers are Shaun Key, Jonathan Key, Martin Key, Ed Dale, James Dale and Kraig Holdman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ().
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 5, 2019