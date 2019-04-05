Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Butler Key. View Sign

Juanita Butler Key

AIKEN - Juanita Butler Key, 87, beloved wife of Thomas J. Key, went to be with the Lord Wednesday the 3rd of April, 2019 at her residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Aiken County, Mrs. Key was a daughter of the late Ernest and Maude Floyd Butler, Sr. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Thomas J. (T. J.) Key; 4 sons, Larry Key (Les), Pat Key (Candy), Rick Key (Angie), Mark Key (Linda); a daughter, Deborah Key Ergle (Dennis); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ansel Butler.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Key was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ernest Butler and Russell Floyd; 4 sisters, Lillie Mae Butler, Helen Riles, Margaret Butler and Doris Berry.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Saturday the 6th of April at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers are Shaun Key, Jonathan Key, Martin Key, Ed Dale, James Dale and Kraig Holdman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ( ).

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.



