Juanita Parker Kelly

Aiken - Mrs. Juanita "Nita" Parker Kelly of Aiken passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019. She was at home and with family. She was 87 years old.

She was a devoted wife and mother who always made sure her family was safe and not in need. Coming from humble beginnings she cared about those who had less than herself. She donated her time and money to children in her community in need, as well as children internationally by being a sponsor. It was also not unusual for her to sponsor an entire Angel tree at Christmas. She was always aware of the needs of those around her and would help in any way possible. Her benevolence touched and helped many people. She was, and is, a true angel.

Nita was predeceased by her parents, Henry Parker and Lillie Mae Parker, both of Columbia, as well as 4 siblings.

She was also predeceased by her beautiful daughter, Cynthia Kelly Eastlake.

Nita is survived by 3 children, Mr. Johnnie M. Kelly of Monetta, SC, Mr. Richard P. Kelly (Brenda) and Mr. James A. Kelly (Wendy), both from Aiken, as well as one sibling, Mr. Frank Parker of Easley SC.

She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Sunday evening, July 14th from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shellhouse-Rivers funeral home on Pine Log Road in Aiken.

A graveside service will be held Monday morning, July 15th at 10 o'clock at Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington SC.

In lieu of flowers, it would please her for people to give to someone or something that touched their hearts.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

