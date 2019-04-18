Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Potter. View Sign

Juanita Potter

WARRENVILLE - Mrs. Juanita Lorraine Birts Potter, affectionately known as "Nita, mommy, grandmom, Ms. P", was born in Langley, South Carolina, the fourth of five children, to Augustus Birts, Jr. and Julia Brown Birts, on March 10, 1936. On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, she answered God's celestial call and gently took heavenly flight on the wings of a dove. At an early age, Juanita accepted Christ, and was baptized into membership at Young Storm Branch Baptist Church, where she served on the Missionary Society, YSB Senior Choir, and in 1986 received a Certificate of Merit for Long and Faithful Membership. For the last several years, she served as Mother of the Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday April 20, 2019 at Young Storm Branch Baptist Church, 325 Huber Clay Rd, Warrenville, SC (Viewing 12-1 PM). Burial will follow in the Birts Family Cemetery.

Juanita was educated in the public schools of Aiken County and graduated from Martha Schofield High School, Class of 1955, and received vocational training in cosmetology at Bettis Academy, Trenton, S.C. She received additional training as a radio disc jockey. In 1969, Juanita discovered her career calling as a healthcare professional and completed a certificate program at the Career Training Institute in Home Health care services. She was a Certified Home Health Care Assistant, whose career spanned some 35 years.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Marian Ruth Birts and grandson, Brandon E. Ratliff, while leaving to cherish her love and memory; a son, Mr. Anthony T. (Eunice) Potter, Pennsauken, New Jersey; daughter, Dr. Pamela P. (Dr. Eugene F.) Ratliff, Glen Allen, Virginia; son, Mr. Kevin B. (Janice) Birts, Atlanta, Georgia. Siblings include a supportive and dedicated sister, Mrs. Bernice (Bennie) Pope, Aiken, S.C and faithful sister and primary caregiver, Ms. Edith M. Birts, Langley, South Carolina; Seven very special grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of fond nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Special caregivers include Connie and Regina of Believe Homecare, Warrenville, S.C.

Friends may call the residence, 345 Huber Clay Rd, @ 803-979-4140 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.

126 Fairfield Street SE

Aiken , SC 29801

126 Fairfield Street SE

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 649-6123

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 18, 2019

