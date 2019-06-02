Judi Wammock
GREENWOOD - Judi Ann Wammock, 69, of 102 St. Kitts Court, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Aiken County, she was the daughter of the Edwin Eschol Wammock and Marie Harrel W. Riley. She was formerly employed at Posey Funeral Home in Langley as a bookkeeper and later she was employed at NAPA Auto Parts in Greenwood. She was a past president of Family Support for Greenwood National Guard and a member of South Greenwood Assembly of God.
Surviving is her daughter, Whitney Marie Hall Lark (Jay) of Ware Shoals; brothers, Paul Wammock Sr. (Susan) of Greensboro, NC. and Roy W. Wammock (Wanda) of Lincolnton, GA.; her previous husband over 30 years, Carl D. Hall; one niece; one nephew; two great nieces; and six great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step father, Joseph Riley.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carroll Harrison officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Whitney, 7 Smith Street, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Judi's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
www.harleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019