Judith "Judy" Adams Jackson
Charleston - Mrs. Judith (Judy) Adams Jackson, 77, died June 8, 2020 at Roper Hospice Cottages, Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial service will be held privately by the family.
Judy was born in Augusta, GA April 8, 1943 and raised in both Augusta, GA and North Augusta, SC. After graduating from North Augusta High School, she settled down and began raising a family. Once she obtained her education degrees, she spent the majority of her career as a teacher in the Aiken County and Columbia County School systems. She was a passionate educator and obtained a great deal of satisfaction from helping her students be the best they could be, both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. After 20 years of teaching, she decided to move to Aiken, SC and became an entrepreneur and co-owner of Aiken Limousine and Transportation for over 15 years before retiring to Charleston, SC.
Judy was a tremendously compassionate individual and there was not a person or animal she would not help at any time. A constant communicator, she loved to chat with everyone coming and going from her business. Judy never met a stranger. She would engage in conversation even at the grocery store and come out with a new friend. Social life was even more active for Judy in retirement as she found great joy in meeting her new community and participating in outings and social gatherings. Dancing to oldies brought her much joy.
Judy is survived by son, James Berry Adams, SC; daughter, Amy Adams Spivey, SC; step son, Wayne Carl Jackson, NJ; step daughter, Anne Marie Hickey, MD; step daughter Mary Beth Cooper, SC; 12 loving grandchildren; and half brothers Steve and David Berry, FL.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony S. "Tony" Jackson, her parents Charles P. Berry and Louise A. Fennel, and sister Miriam "Mimi" Winbery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, Alzheimer's Association or any charity of your choice in Honor of Judith A. Jackson.
Judy's online guestbook may be signed at
www.charlestoncremationcenter.com
Charleston - Mrs. Judith (Judy) Adams Jackson, 77, died June 8, 2020 at Roper Hospice Cottages, Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial service will be held privately by the family.
Judy was born in Augusta, GA April 8, 1943 and raised in both Augusta, GA and North Augusta, SC. After graduating from North Augusta High School, she settled down and began raising a family. Once she obtained her education degrees, she spent the majority of her career as a teacher in the Aiken County and Columbia County School systems. She was a passionate educator and obtained a great deal of satisfaction from helping her students be the best they could be, both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. After 20 years of teaching, she decided to move to Aiken, SC and became an entrepreneur and co-owner of Aiken Limousine and Transportation for over 15 years before retiring to Charleston, SC.
Judy was a tremendously compassionate individual and there was not a person or animal she would not help at any time. A constant communicator, she loved to chat with everyone coming and going from her business. Judy never met a stranger. She would engage in conversation even at the grocery store and come out with a new friend. Social life was even more active for Judy in retirement as she found great joy in meeting her new community and participating in outings and social gatherings. Dancing to oldies brought her much joy.
Judy is survived by son, James Berry Adams, SC; daughter, Amy Adams Spivey, SC; step son, Wayne Carl Jackson, NJ; step daughter, Anne Marie Hickey, MD; step daughter Mary Beth Cooper, SC; 12 loving grandchildren; and half brothers Steve and David Berry, FL.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony S. "Tony" Jackson, her parents Charles P. Berry and Louise A. Fennel, and sister Miriam "Mimi" Winbery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, Alzheimer's Association or any charity of your choice in Honor of Judith A. Jackson.
Judy's online guestbook may be signed at
www.charlestoncremationcenter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.