Aiken - Judith Ann Hogan died on 29 September 2019 following her husband, Col Charles E. Hogan, Sr.,four and a half years after his death on the anniversary of their marriage. She is preceded intoHeaven by her husband, her mother, Thelma Nunnally; father, 1Lt Edgar Green; step-father B.L.Nunnally, step-brother, Lowell and step-sister Nancy.

She is survived by daughter Elizabeth A. Ferguson M.D., son-in law Mith Ferguson, son Col(retired) Charles E. Hogan II, daughter-in-law Christine Hogan and her grandchildren Kirsten B.Hogan, 1Lt Charles E. Hogan III and his wife Addie, and Elizabeth Judith Ferguson.

Judith was born in 1943 in Winnfield, Louisiana. Her father died during World War II in a planecrash in Texas. When Thelma re-married "Popsy" Nunnally they spent most of Judi's childhoodmoving from oilfield to oilfield across New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. The familyeventually settled in Jasper, Texas and Judi graduated from Jasper High School in 1961. Sheattended Lamar University, Baylor University and graduated from Auburn University in 1977.

She met her future husband, Col Charles Hogan, when he was stationed at Connally AFB inWaco, Texas and she was going to school at Baylor. They got married and started a travelingadventure in the Air Force that lasted for over 30 years and 15 assignments throughout the US,Europe and South America. Judi and Charles initially retired in Lufkin, Texas but then later fellin love with and moved to Aiken.

Judi had a myriad of jobs during her life. She was a devoted mother and wife as well as workingas a receptionist in a car dealership, a substitute teacher, and an office manager in a law firm. Inher role as a Defense Attache's wife, she obtained a secret clearance from the government andbecame fluent in Spanish. In retirement, she became a real estate agent and found great joy inhelping people find their dream house.

Judi leaves a lasting legacy with her children, grandchildren, friends, church, and family. Sheloved cross-words, cats, and Charles Sr. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Carnell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be held later in the afternoon at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.

