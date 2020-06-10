Judy Wyatt Parker
1949 - 2020
Judy Wyatt Parker
AIKEN - JUDY WYATT PARKER, 70, of Aiken, SC, wife of C. E. Parker entered into rest from the comfort of her home on Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 10, 1949 to her mother Estoy Howell Wyatt and her father, The Rev. Hayden Edward Wyatt. She had three siblings, Weldon Wyatt, Dennis Wyatt and Joe Wyatt. Judy Wyatt Parker was a loving mother of one, Denny Mullins and the stepmother of three, Bud Parker, Jeffery Parker and Maryann Parker. Mrs. Parker had 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the sister-in-law of Brenda Wyatt, the wife of Weldon Wyatt and mother-in-law to Cindy Mullins, the wife of Denny Mullins and Sherry Parker, the wife of Bud Parker.
Mrs. Parker was a well-known owner of Plaza Carpet and Chuck Campbell Wallpaper for 15 years. The needs of others were always above her own. She was a sweet, loving person who would always lend a helping hand.
The funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon, June 11th at 1 o'clock at the graveside in Southlawn Cemetery, 4524 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC with The Rev. Mike McAlpin officiating.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC 29803
Please visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
