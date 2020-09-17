1/
Julia Judy Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Powell "Judy"
AIKEN - Mrs. Julia "Judy" Simmons Powell, 78, wife of Mr. James H. Powell, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lynnette Powell.
The family will greet friends Thursday morning beginning at 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson David Highway, Graniteville, SC followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10 o'clock in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Powell family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
I love you Aunt Judy! You will be forever missed! I will always carry you in my heart!!
Danielle
Family
September 8, 2020
I love you Aunt Judy! You will be forever missed. I will carry you in my heart always!
Danielle
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved