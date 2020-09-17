Julia Powell "Judy"
AIKEN - Mrs. Julia "Judy" Simmons Powell, 78, wife of Mr. James H. Powell, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lynnette Powell.
The family will greet friends Thursday morning beginning at 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson David Highway, Graniteville, SC followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10 o'clock in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC.
