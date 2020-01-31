|
Julia K. Shealy
GRANITEVILLE - It is with deep sorrow that we share news of the passing of our beloved family member and our friend, JULIA K. SHEALY, age 89 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Julia was born on Christmas Eve 1930 in Graniteville to the late Julian K. and Ida Mae G. Kneece. She was predeceased by siblings Gloria, and twins Herbert and Hubert.
She was a graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School in Graniteville, and retired after a long administrative career with the Graniteville Company. After retirement she worked part time at Gregg Park Civic Center for several years. She lived her entire life in Graniteville, until her final years when she resided at Trinity on Laurens in Aiken, where she met and enjoyed visiting with many additional friends.
Julia is survived by her son, John (Rusty) Jr. (Lynne) (grandchildren Jennifer & Steven) and sisters Margaret E. Kneece and Audrey K. Kime (Warren). She is also survived by sisters-in-law Laura Kneece and Elaine Kneece, along with a number of nieces and nephews.
In a final effort to help others, she long ago elected to donate her body to further health research at the Medical College of Georgia (AUH).
A longtime Christian, her wishes were that there be no formal funeral service; instead a celebration of life visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr, Graniteville, SC.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those so desiring may send memorials in Julia's name to the Restoration Fund, St. John United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Graniteville, S.C. 29829, or to St. James Lutheran Church (above address), or a .
Julia will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved her, but we all want to remember her as the loved one and special friend that she was, and to always love and respect each other.gran
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020