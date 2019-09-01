Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Simmons. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



BARNWELL - Funeral services for Julia Rosier Simmons, 105, of Barnwell, SC will be held two p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with the Reverends Ted Still and Rommie Martin officiating; burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648. Mrs. Julia passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Born in the Dunbarton section of Barnwell County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Gaston Morrall Rosier and Virgie Widener Rosier and was married to the late Winchester Cliff Simmons. Mrs. Julia was a homemaker, and worked at the Barnwell County Hospital for 18 years. She was the oldest member of Ashleigh Baptist Church and the WMU; she sang in the church choir and helped in numerous committees through the years. She was also the oldest member at Pleasant Mountain Baptist Church and attended all of the fifth Sunday services until she was no longer able. Mrs. Julia loved to garden, grow beautiful flowers and quilt.

Survivors include her daughters Betty S. Bell of Williston, Nancy S. Walters of Aiken; sister Lucille Green of Hillsborough, AL; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a number of great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friends Gregory Rosier and Barbara Still. The family would like to thank all caregivers especially Emma Brown, Mae Julia Creech and Juanita Wood for the loving care they have shown to Mrs. Julia for the past 7 years. They would also like to thank Trinity Hospice for their care and kindness.

She was preceded in death by sons, Goldie Winchester Simmons, Benjamin Morrall Simmons; sons-in-law Henry Bell, Herb Walters; sisters Ruby Muns, Virgie Clark, Willie Mae McKnight; brothers David, Wilbur and Ernest Rosier.

