Julia Yonce
New Ellenton - Julia Lee Yonce, 76, of New Ellenton, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. There will be no formal services at this time. Memorial contributions may be given to Corinth Baptist Church, 819 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Robert Lee and Sarah Morgan Lee. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church; she previously worked as an inspector in the manufacturing industry and also provided in-home child care.
Survivors include her husband Coley L. Yonce, Jr.; her daughter Lisa Ann Parrott; her son Joseph Lindell (Linda) Parrott; a sister Laura Crawford and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son Calvin Robert Parrott.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
