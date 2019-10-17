Julianne Scahill
Aiken - Julianne Scahill, 78, wife of Thomas Scahill, of Aiken, passed away October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born December 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank Overbeck and Mary Virginia Konerman Overbeck.
Julianne met her husband and they were married in December of 1959. They enjoyed a life together having lived in several beautiful states. While in California, she enjoyed worked as an administrative assistant and before moving from Kentucky, she was the broker in charge for a real estate company. After making her home in Aiken in 2001, she enjoyed volunteering for local hospices. In her spare time, she played bridge and enjoyed crochet and knitting.
She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who loved her family fiercely.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years; her daughter, Laurie Adamson (Duane), of Aiken; her son, Thomas Scahill (Cheryl), of Florence, KY ; her grandchildren, Nathen C. Adamson, Eric Adamson, and Jon Adamson; her brothers, Jack Overbeck (Kit) and Mike Overbeck(Judy), both of Cincinnati, OH; her sister-in-law, Anna Overbeck, of Cincinnati, OH; and their beloved rescued Chocolate lab, Charlie.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church,138 Fairfield St. SE, with The Very Rev. Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant.
Donations in memory of Julianne may be made to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019