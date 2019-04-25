Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Blalock Busbee. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Aiken 120 Chesterfield St. N Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Blalock Busbee

AIKEN - June Blalock was born on June 16, 1920, in Burnet County, Texas, to Vernon Emmitt "Pete" Blalock and Maude Thankful Blalock as the third of nine children. Growing up as a tomboy on a farm in central Texas and attending a one-room schoolhouse through the 11th grade she enjoyed sports and was one of the school's two cheerleaders. After graduation she moved to Austin and, while working as a soda jerk, she met Edward Meischen and they married in 1942. After WWII they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where they had two children, Sandra and Danford. The family moved to Aiken in 1953 during construction of the Savannah River Site. She started working at The Farmers and Merchants Bank in 1957, divorced in 1960 and in 1970 became South Carolina's first woman state bank examiner, retiring in 1984. She sat in someone else's unofficially reserved seat at the First Baptist Church and met Ted Busbee whom she married in 1993 and lived happily to Ted's death in 2003. A die-hard Braves fan, her desired tombstone epitaph, two crossed baseball bats with "Never Made It To A World Series" was dashed when she attended the 1999 World Series in Atlanta. June passed away comfortably at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Aiken, SC, at aged 98. She never lost her playful spirit or sense of humor despite her increasingly diminished abilities and was comforted daily by her best girlfriend, her daughter Sandra, who retired and moved into June's spacious home in 2007.

Preceded in death by parents and siblings JC Blalock, Virginia Halfhill, Nunnie Clements, Bill Blalock, Buster Blalock, Joe Blalock and survived by Bobbie DiPrimeo and Sammy (Carole) Blalock. Also, preceded in death were husbands Edward Meischen and Ted Busbee. Surviving children are Sandra Meischen of Aiken, SC and Danford Meischen (Susie) of Columbus, Texas, with grandchildren Molly Nefkens (Mike) in Austin, Texas, Matt Meischen of Harrison, Arkansas, and Ryan Meischen in Columbus, Texas, and great grandchildren Joe Nefkens at Santa Clara University and Wil Nefkens at Loyola Marymount University. She is also survived by sister in law, Mae Furtick Busbee, nephews Judson Busbee (Nancy), Doug Busbee (Jackie), Rodney Busbee (Susie) and niece Gwen B. Salley (Rhett).

June will be cremated and her cremains buried at the Blalock family plot in Fairland Cemetery in Fairland, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Aiken, 120 Chesterfield St. N, Aiken, SC 29801 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Aiken, 120 Chesterfield St. N, Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Busbee family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com



