AIKEN - June Lee Ellison Prout, age 93, of Aiken, South Carolina, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, at The Place at Pepper Hill.

She was born on June 26, 1925 in Ironton, Ohio to Ohley Dale and Inez Sutton Ellison. June grew up in Russell, Kentucky where she met her husband of 68 years, the late Dr. William E. Prout ("Bill"). She graduated from Ashland Business School and worked at Marshall University while her husband obtained his Master's Degree. June was a beloved wife who supported Bill and participated with him in church activities and ministry outreach to local churches in the Aiken area.

In addition to being a beloved wife, June was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many others. A firm belief in God supported her throughout life, giving her peace and touching the lives of all who knew her. June's "life" Bible verse was Proverbs 3:5-6 which teaches "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your path straight." While June will be deeply missed by her family and friends, our hearts are filled with hope since we know she has reached a place of everlasting peace alongside Jesus where we will one day be reunited with her in Heaven.

June is survived by her three children; son Dale Prout (Ginger) - Aiken, SC, daughter Dona Prout Willing (Fred) - Summerville, SC, and daughter Denise Prout Hill (Mike) - Moore, SC. She was blessed with six grandchildren; Stacey Prout Herrin (Shane) - Thomasville, Georgia, Brannon Prout - Aiken, SC, Kristin Fry (Jason) - Summerville, SC, Allison Webb (Daniel) - Roswell, Georgia, Paul and Allan Hill - Columbia, SC, and seven great grandchildren; Grace, Natalie, Thomas and Eliza Herrin, Sutton and Sawyer Fry, and Charleston Webb.

June is also survived by her beloved and devoted sister, Jeralyn Ellison Hahn (Will) of Fort Thomas, Kentucky along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to June's personal caregivers, Jane Kennedy, Della Fogg, Debbie Rossetti, Sheryl Reames, and Carol Brantley who enabled her to live at home for several years and to the workers of Shadow Oaks Assisted Living and The Place at Pepper Hill who were so supportive of June during her final days.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC. The Celebration Service is 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, 4524 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC. The Reverend Henry Chennault will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Millbrook Baptist Church - Aiken, SC, Turning Point Ministries - Dr. David Jeremiah, or In Touch Ministries -Dr. Charles Stanley.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

