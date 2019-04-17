Junita Potter
WARRENVILLE - Ms. Junita Potter, 83, of 345 Huber Clay Rd., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her residence . Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 17, 2019