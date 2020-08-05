Justin Blohm, Jr.
Lexington - Justin Robert Blohm, Jr., age 13, of Lexington, S.C., loving son of Justin Robert Blohm, Sr. and Elizabeth Hicks, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Mike and Debbie Blohm; his sisters, Alessandra Soler, Sophia and Olivia Blohm, Lily Blohm, Cameron Miller, Ellen Fogel and Taylor Duffy; brothers, Liam King, Thomas Fogel and L. J. Fogel; his Bonus Mom, Angela Hart and Bonus Dad, Gabriel Fogel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joel Hicks and by "His Partner In Crime and Best Friend", Grandma Luebke.
He was born in Aiken County, S.C. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C. He was member of Carolina Springs Basketball Team and he also played in the Carolina Springs Orchestra. His parents stated that he was a loving child to his family and anyone he met. He would volunteer to help his family or anyone who asked or needed him. He was always giving of himself to others. Yes, he was a kind, loving, unselfish and gentle giant with a great sense of humor. A young man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end, as his memory shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held at Red Bank Baptist Church Family Life Center in Lexington, S.C. on Friday August 7th, 2020 at 1 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice
in honor of his service to others. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
