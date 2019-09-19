Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaare Grosvold. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Memorial service 11:00 AM Breezy Hill Baptist Church 612 Ascauga Lake Road Graniteville , SC Send Flowers Obituary



North Augusta - Kaare Grosvold, 78, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brit Christiansen Grosvold, his parents, Olaf and Synnove Syvertsen Grosvold, and four of his siblings: Egil Nilsen (Ruth), Arne Grosvold (Turid), Ruth Neset (Jon) and Olav Grosvold (Jard).

Kaare was born in Fjaere, Norway. As a young man, he immigrated to Brooklyn, New York. It was there that he met Brit, his bride of 52 years. They spent most of their lives in New York, where Kaare worked as a Union Carpenter. Kaare was a member of the Sons of Norway for fifty-plus years. He and Brit retired to South Carolina where they attended Breezy Hill Baptist Church. He loved caring for his roses and tomatoes. He adored so many, but his grandkids held a special place in his heart. He always had a smile on his face and greeted everyone he met with a hug and a kiss.

Surviving are four daughters: Heidi North (David), Aiken, SC, Helen Howell (David), North Augusta, SC, Anne Sandvik (John), Aiken, SC and Kim Coffey (Andrew), Danbury, CT; a sister, Alfrid Torgrimsen (Hans) and a brother, Rolf Grosvold (Ellen); seventeen grandchildren and thirty-eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be at 11 o'clock, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Breezy Hill Baptist Church, 612 Ascauga Lake Road, Graniteville, South Carolina 29829. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, South Carolina.

