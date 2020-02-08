|
|
Kamar Elmore
Aiken - Infant Kamar Louis Lee Elmore, 12 weeks, of 818 Brandt Ct, entered into rest February 5, 2020.
Survivors, mother, Remeka Gomillion; father, Brandon Elmore; 4 sisters, Mevock Gomillion, Brandenna Elmore, Rihanna Elmore, & Kiyomi Elmore; 2 brothers, Ziva Gomillion & Brandon Elmore Jr, all of Aiken; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Gomillion, Aiken; paternal grandfather, Randolph Robinson, Barnwell; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2020