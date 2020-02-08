Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for KAMAR ELMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAMAR ELMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAMAR ELMORE Obituary
Kamar Elmore
Aiken - Infant Kamar Louis Lee Elmore, 12 weeks, of 818 Brandt Ct, entered into rest February 5, 2020.
Survivors, mother, Remeka Gomillion; father, Brandon Elmore; 4 sisters, Mevock Gomillion, Brandenna Elmore, Rihanna Elmore, & Kiyomi Elmore; 2 brothers, Ziva Gomillion & Brandon Elmore Jr, all of Aiken; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Gomillion, Aiken; paternal grandfather, Randolph Robinson, Barnwell; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAMAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -