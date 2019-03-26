Kantibhai Patel
AIKEN - Mr. Kantibhai Manibhai Patel, 89, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born in Mogri, India, he was a son of the late Manibhai Somabhai and Funaben Patel. He had lived in the Aiken area for 22 years. He was a former tobacco businessman in Palakkad, Kerala India, retiring before coming to the US. He was an intelligent, strong willed individual. He enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family/friends. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. He will always be remembered by his welcoming nature.
He is survived by his wife, Madhuben Patel; sons, Mahendra K. Patel, Narendra K. Patel; daughters, Purnima B. Patel, Jagurti J. Patel; grandchildren, Amit M. Patel, Ankur M. Patel, Rahul N. Patel, Ishita S. Patel, Ruchit J. Patel, Dharam Patel, Prena Patel, Janki Patel; great grandchildren Khush Patel, Krisha Patel, Tanisha Patel, Shree Patel, Shnyana Patel, Aryan Patel, Amyra Patel; other family members Girish Patel, Arvind Patel, Tara Patel, Sharda Patel.
The funeral ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home chapel.
