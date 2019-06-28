Karen Sanders Edington
Aiken - KAREN SANDERS EDINGTON, 57, beloved wife of Duane Edington, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at AU Medical Center, Augusta, GA surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Darlington, SC, Karen was a daughter of the late Forest Doyle and Earleen Rogers Sanders. She was a life-long resident of Aiken and graduated from USC-Aiken School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked for 35 years in the Women's Center at University Hospital.
Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a selfless devotion to her family. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping and spending time in the mountains.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Duane, include a daughter, Stephanie Fishpaw (William), Aiken, sons, Joshua Gordon (Brittany), Aiken, Marty Edington (Elizabeth), Windsor, Matthew Gordon (Tiffany), Aiken; seven grandchildren, Austin Moseley, Bryson Jacovino, Aubrey Edington, William Fishpaw, Christian Fishpaw, Cade Gordon, Jackson Gordon; a brother, Nick Sanders (Lillian), Athens; a number of nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Bentley and Harley.
A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, June 29th at 3 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (lls.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 28, 2019