WAGENER - Karl Christopher Zimmerman, 52, entered into rest Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Karl is the son of Lonnie (Lee) Zimmerman and the late Ruth Bolin Zimmerman. He is the brother of the late Mark Zimmerman whose wife is Lisa Zimmerman. His step brother is John J. Woods.
Karl was a smart hard-working man. He was an out spoken man and he demanded the attention of those he was speaking to. He was a graduate of Wagener-Salley High School Class of 1984. Karl was a supervisor at SCDOT in the Wagener Area (Aiken Maint.). He was a mighty man of great stature. He was a Shriner and Mason with Cedar Lodge #184.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating Karl's life will follow also in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ben Bartley ministering. Burial following in the Berlin Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to , c/o Donor Relations at 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
