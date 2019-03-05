Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl C. Zimmerman. View Sign



WAGENER - Karl Christopher Zimmerman, 52, entered into rest Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Karl is the son of Lonnie (Lee) Zimmerman and the late Ruth Bolin Zimmerman. He is the brother of the late Mark Zimmerman whose wife is Lisa Zimmerman. His step brother is John J. Woods.

Karl was a smart hard-working man. He was an out spoken man and he demanded the attention of those he was speaking to. He was a graduate of Wagener-Salley High School Class of 1984. Karl was a supervisor at SCDOT in the Wagener Area (Aiken Maint.). He was a mighty man of great stature. He was a Shriner and Mason with Cedar Lodge #184.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating Karl's life will follow also in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ben Bartley ministering. Burial following in the Berlin Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to , c/o Donor Relations at 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences may be made online to the Zimmerman family at

Karl C. ZimmermanWAGENER - Karl Christopher Zimmerman, 52, entered into rest Saturday, March 2, 2019.Karl is the son of Lonnie (Lee) Zimmerman and the late Ruth Bolin Zimmerman. He is the brother of the late Mark Zimmerman whose wife is Lisa Zimmerman. His step brother is John J. Woods.Karl was a smart hard-working man. He was an out spoken man and he demanded the attention of those he was speaking to. He was a graduate of Wagener-Salley High School Class of 1984. Karl was a supervisor at SCDOT in the Wagener Area (Aiken Maint.). He was a mighty man of great stature. He was a Shriner and Mason with Cedar Lodge #184.Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating Karl's life will follow also in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ben Bartley ministering. Burial following in the Berlin Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to , c/o Donor Relations at 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Condolences may be made online to the Zimmerman family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Blizzard Funeral Home

153 South Main St.

Wagener , SC 29164

803-564-5333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.