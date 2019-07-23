Karyn Lee Martin
AIKEN - Karyn Lee Martin, age 55, entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home after a bravely fought battle against cancer.
Karyn was born December 10, 1963 in Chicago, IL to the late Franklin Ray Turner and the late Jennifer Atchley Turner. She was known for her personality, humor, and love of family. Karyn had a green thumb and a keen interest in dancing, boating, and spending time at the lake. Her greatest passion was being known as "MiMi" and taking care of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-six years, James Allen Martin; two daughters, Jennifer Riggs and Brittany Gustavson (John), all of Aiken, SC; two grandchildren, Dex Riggs and Turner Gustavson; two sisters, Denise L. Mitchell (Emmett) and Sheryl Koon, all of Aiken, SC; a brother, Kasey Reese (Javier), of Vancouver, Canada; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at George Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 PM in The George Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 23, 2019