Kathleen Kay Griffith

AIKEN - Kathleen Kay Griffith, age 82, of Aiken, SC, died Friday, February 22, 2019.

Mrs. Griffith was born in Port Arthur, TX on June 2, 1936 to the late Marjorie Canfield Rebsch and Carl G Rebsch. She grew up in Houston, Texas and attended Reagan High school, graduated 1954. She was a proud member of Reagan Redcoats and was Drum Majorette. She married John Harry Griffith, April 6, 1956 in Houston TX at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kathleen lived in many places due to her husbands Air Force and military career including California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Texas, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Carolina.

She had many hobbies including playing golf and bridge, along with her love of painting, gardening and knitting. She enjoyed traveling the world.

Kathleen was an active member of the Lutheran Church, sang in the choir and loved The Lord.

Survived by her devoted husband John Griffith; children and their spouses, Charlotte and Steve Kerr, Vivian and Stephen Kram, Pamela and Ray Rough, Phyllis and Tim Cormier; grandchildren Stephanie, Ian, David, Brian, Travis, Laura, and Megan.

Predeceased by her parents Marjorie and Carl; her brother Kenneth Carl Rebsch, and twin baby daughters Christine and Caroline.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the George Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Erbskorn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Griffith family may be left by visiting

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

