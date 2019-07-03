Kathryn Carr
AIKEN - Ms. Kathryn Yonce Carr, 74, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Doctors Hospital surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hallman Officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM.
Born in Aiken, Kathryn was a daughter of the late Vernon W. and Margaret Timmerman Yonce. After graduating high school Kathryn began a long career in banking. She retired from Security Federal Bank as Vice President of Special Assets Department.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Bill Helms; a sister, Phyllis (Mike) Hallman, Edgefield, SC, a brother, Robert (Marsha) Yonce, Statesville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 3, 2019