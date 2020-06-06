Kathryn HardingWindsor - Kathy Lorraine (Harvey) Harding, 61, of Windsor, South Carolina, passed away on June 1st, 2020. Ms. Kathy is known by many who crossed her path as having a heart of gold. She would put their needs before her own. She worked for three years as the president of the PTO at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School. She helped found and direct Christ Central Ministries in Aiken, South Carolina alongside her late husband, Jay Harding. She also worked at ACTS and United Way for some time. Kathy was a caretaker. Her dedication of helping others left an impression of kindness and love on many people.She leaves behind a daughter, Lori Anne Harding, and she returns to her late husband, James (Jay) Evans Harding. A memorial service will be held at Langley Church of God located at 2444 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, South Carolina on Saturday, the 6th of June, 2020 at 2pm. Come as you are and please practice social distancing per the church guidelines. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements.If you wish to send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the online tribute wall at