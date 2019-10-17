Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Kay (Mercer) Lasure. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Aiken , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Lasure "Kay"

Aiken - Kathryn "Kay" Mercer Lasure, 83, beloved wife of 61 years to Richard "Dick" Lasure entered into rest Thursday, September 19, 2019.

At the time of her death she was a resident at Hitchcock Place Assisted Living. She had been diagnosed with having a neurological disease caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the brain which control the movement of hands, arms and legs. It is slowly progressive and there is no cure. This was diagnosed in 2016 and for the next 2 1/2 years, she remained at home and cared for by her husband and part time home health care givers. It was determined that she could no longer live at home and was admitted to Hitchcock Place in November 2018 and remained there until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Paul Mercer and her brother Robert.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters; Linda Lasure, Charlotte, NC, Laura (Dave) Newton, Alexandria, VA; and Betsy (Ben) Dolan, San Antonio, TX; one son, Richard (Tomeka) Lasure, Colville, WA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jennifer Newton, Rachel and Colleen Dolan and Elias and Seraphena Lasure.

Kay was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 10, 1936. She attended the University of Cincinnati where she met her husband, Dick. She received two degrees while in college; Bachelor of Applied Arts and Bachelor in Education. After their marriage they lived in Akron, Ohio. After they started to raise a family, she became a stay at home mom. Later when the kids got older she worked part time in retail and for a short time in real estate.

While in college she was very active in her sorority, Chi Omega. One of her proud moments was when she was named sweetheart of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Her husband was very proud also because that was his fraternity. She enjoyed golf, tennis bowling and was a member of a bridge club and a book club. She was an avid book reader and particularly enjoyed history novels and mystery novels. She was always very sociable and a sweet, kind and lovable person. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6-8PM at The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.

A Memorial Service for her will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10AM at First Presbyterian Church, Aiken.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hitchcock Place for the love and excellent care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a contribution to the .

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting

www.georgefuneralhomes.com



