Kathy Taylor
Kathy Taylor
WARRENVILLE Mrs. Kathy Taylor, age 65, beloved wife of Mr. James Taylor entered into rest on Friday September 4, 2020. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Jason (Tracie) Taylor, James, Jr. (Meredith) Taylor; daughters, Krystal (Joey) Graham, Brandi Brookins, Michelle Stanley; mother, Margie Rutland Williamson; brother, Henry "Eddie" E. Williamson, Jr.; sisters, Gail W. Lucas; fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Williamson; and sisters, Wanda and Marla Williamson. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was a selfless caring friend and would do anything for anyone. She was the life of the party and will be truly missed. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Langley First Baptist Church. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday September 10th, 2020 at 4 pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Lane and Dr. Eleazer Benenhaley officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, September 9th, 2020 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Chris Mayson, Dale Mayson, Keith Durden, Kendall Robinson, David Kaney and Nathanial DeLoach. Billy Hawkins, Jr. will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
