Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Moon "Ruth" Raborn. View Sign



Greenwood - Mrs. Katie "Ruth" Raborn, the wife of the late Mr. Cecil Raborn, entered into rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, sisters: Mary Scarborough, Mildred Slay, Addie Stone, Mattie Lou Yeargin, and Corine Kinard; brothers: Elmer, J.E., Philip, Dorsey Moon, Aubrey Moon and Henry Moon and a grandson, Steven Paul Worrell.

Mrs. Raborn was born in Elberton, Georgia to the late George Henry and Mattie Yeargin Moon. She was a homemaker and a member of Langley Bible Church since 1961 and their Ladies Auxillary and Adult Sunday School Class.

Ruth was a loving wife and mother ad loved her family dearly. She was a Godly woman and loved the Lord. She talked about the Lord to many that she came in contact with and encouraged them to become a Christian. What a prayer warrior she was. Even though she had dementia, she could still say the Lord's Prayer and John 3:16. After her husband Cecil passed away, she moved in with her daughter, Drenda, in Greenwood, SC.

We want to thank Caris Hospice for the great care they provided for her for the last 2 years. We won't recognize and thank Mom's nurses: Nikki Sharpe and Teshara Wakefield for their wonderful bedside manner and the CAN care she received from Angela Miner. She provided the most outstanding compassionate care that made Mom's day. Mom had two of the best sitters, Lillie Faison, who helped the family out every week and Diane Harrison who provided her with such loving care during her and her family's time of need. We also can't forget about our wonderful friend, Tiera Boyter who helped with her excellent care and became a special part of the family.

Surviving are her children: Steve L. Raborn (the late Sandra B.), Gloverville, SC, Drenda R. Butler (Ronnie), Greenwood, SC and Judy D. Worrell (George), Sevierville, TN;; Toccoa, Georgia; a brother, Walter Moon, Greenwood, SC; step-sister: Louise Raborn of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren: Renee Holladay (Ray), Kathy Butler, the late Steven Paul Worrell (Carrie), and Tommy Worrell and great-grandchildren: Hope Hanna, Lindsey Farver, Kathryn Worrell, Zach Warrell, Josh Worrell, and Chris

The family will greet friends on Tuesday at Langley Bible Church beginning at 1 o'clock with A Celebration of Life Service following at 3 o'clock at Langley Bible Church with Pastor Gene Brown and Pastor Ray Massey officiating. Interment will follow in Langley, Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Clemson Ennis, Ray Holladay, Marty Bryant, Brandon Farver, Zach Worrell, Josh Worrell, and Tommy Worrell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Skip Brotherton, Gene Garland, Bret Johnson, Steve Miller, and Bubba Baker

Mrs. Katie "Ruth" Moon RabornGreenwood - Mrs. Katie "Ruth" Raborn, the wife of the late Mr. Cecil Raborn, entered into rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, sisters: Mary Scarborough, Mildred Slay, Addie Stone, Mattie Lou Yeargin, and Corine Kinard; brothers: Elmer, J.E., Philip, Dorsey Moon, Aubrey Moon and Henry Moon and a grandson, Steven Paul Worrell.Mrs. Raborn was born in Elberton, Georgia to the late George Henry and Mattie Yeargin Moon. She was a homemaker and a member of Langley Bible Church since 1961 and their Ladies Auxillary and Adult Sunday School Class.Ruth was a loving wife and mother ad loved her family dearly. She was a Godly woman and loved the Lord. She talked about the Lord to many that she came in contact with and encouraged them to become a Christian. What a prayer warrior she was. Even though she had dementia, she could still say the Lord's Prayer and John 3:16. After her husband Cecil passed away, she moved in with her daughter, Drenda, in Greenwood, SC.We want to thank Caris Hospice for the great care they provided for her for the last 2 years. We won't recognize and thank Mom's nurses: Nikki Sharpe and Teshara Wakefield for their wonderful bedside manner and the CAN care she received from Angela Miner. She provided the most outstanding compassionate care that made Mom's day. Mom had two of the best sitters, Lillie Faison, who helped the family out every week and Diane Harrison who provided her with such loving care during her and her family's time of need. We also can't forget about our wonderful friend, Tiera Boyter who helped with her excellent care and became a special part of the family.Surviving are her children: Steve L. Raborn (the late Sandra B.), Gloverville, SC, Drenda R. Butler (Ronnie), Greenwood, SC and Judy D. Worrell (George), Sevierville, TN;; Toccoa, Georgia; a brother, Walter Moon, Greenwood, SC; step-sister: Louise Raborn of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren: Renee Holladay (Ray), Kathy Butler, the late Steven Paul Worrell (Carrie), and Tommy Worrell and great-grandchildren: Hope Hanna, Lindsey Farver, Kathryn Worrell, Zach Warrell, Josh Worrell, and Chris Smith and great-great-grandchildren: Grace Hanna, Faith Hanna and Emersyn Farver.The family will greet friends on Tuesday at Langley Bible Church beginning at 1 o'clock with A Celebration of Life Service following at 3 o'clock at Langley Bible Church with Pastor Gene Brown and Pastor Ray Massey officiating. Interment will follow in Langley, Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Clemson Ennis, Ray Holladay, Marty Bryant, Brandon Farver, Zach Worrell, Josh Worrell, and Tommy Worrell.Honorary pallbearers will be Skip Brotherton, Gene Garland, Bret Johnson, Steve Miller, and Bubba Baker Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close