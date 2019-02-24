Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Ricketson. View Sign

Katie Ricketson

AUGUSTA - Mrs. Katie Little Morgan Ricketson, 81, of Augusta, GA, wife of the late Wilbur E. Morgan, Sr. and the late Frederick W. "Fred" Ricketson, Jr., entered into rest peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Born in and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Henry V. and Rozella M. Free Little and was step-daughter of Jewel Little, Clearwater, SC. She had formerly worked in the textile industry, had formerly been a Store Manager at Allied Department Store and retired from Kimberly Clark, where she was a Security Guard. Miss Katie was very devout and active communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the wholesale house with Barbara Ann, cooking and traveling. More than anything however, she enjoyed with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Pamela Newsome, Clyde Jones, Shannon and Chris Lowe, Wayne and Kristal Newsome, Cierra Newsome and her companion, Josh Weeks, Jack and Jane Horsford, Michael Horsford, Betty and Billy Williams, Fred W. III and Jeanne Ricketson, Daniel Ricketson, Farrell and Tammy Morgan, Charles Morgan, Debra and Jim Paxton and Thelma Morgan, siblings and their spouses, Barbara Ann Farmer and her companion, Aubry Lynn, Connie and Frank Bishop and Eddie and Bertha Little, many grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her children, Rita Jones, Sabrina Heath and Patti Carlson and a brother, Henry D. "Bunk" Little.

A Christian Prayer Service will be held on (this evening) Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 6 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Graniteville, SC. The family will greet friends following the prayer service until 8 o'clock. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Ashley Hawkins will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Henry Carlin, Tyler Hancock, Dewayne Gray, Foster Crowder, David Carlin and Kenneth Hancock.

Due to her love for children, the family has asked that memorials be made to . ( )



