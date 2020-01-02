|
Kay F. Lewis Stallings
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mrs. Kay F. Lewis Stallings, of Silver Fox Way, entered into rest December 31, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Berry officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Stallings, a native of Barnwell County was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Stallings-Smith (Charles); a brother, Paul Lewis; a sister, Sable Lewis; two grandsons, Matthew and Kyle Stallings;two devoted nieces, Doris Lewis and Mildred Coleman; sisters-in-law, Mable Lewis and Retha Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020