Kayanna Simmons-Thomas
Aiken - The Home Going Celebration for Miss Kayanna Simmons - Thomas will be conducted on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1: 00 PM at Summer Grover Baptist Church, 2465 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, SC 29853 with Reverend Wilbur J. Simmons and Reverend Sammie L. Williams officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for Miss Kayanna Simmons - Thomas will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street NE Aiken, SC 29801.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in honor of Kayanna Simmons - Thomas to the Aiken NAACP, payable to Morgan Mills with memo NAACP Donation, mail to 471 University Pkwy, Aiken SC 29801. ATTN: Morgan Mills - NAACP President
Family and friends may call the residence of her aunt Debra Simmons 729 Washington Circle, Aiken, SC 29801 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, 2020