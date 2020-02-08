|
|
Miss Kayanna Simmons-Thomas
Aiken - Miss Kayanna Simmons - Thomas entered into enteral rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call the residence of her aunt Debra Simmons 729 Washington Circle, Aiken, SC 29801 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2020