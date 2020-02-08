Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Resources
More Obituaries for Kayanna Simmons-Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kayanna Simmons-Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kayanna Simmons-Thomas Obituary
Miss Kayanna Simmons-Thomas
Aiken - Miss Kayanna Simmons - Thomas entered into enteral rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call the residence of her aunt Debra Simmons 729 Washington Circle, Aiken, SC 29801 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kayanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -