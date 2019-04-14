Keith Hale
AIKEN - Aiken - Mr. Keith Wilson Hale, 58, died Friday, April 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 11:00-11:30 AM, and the Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Levels Baptist Church.
Keith was born in Aiken, a son of Betty New Hale Lewis, Aiken, and the late Kenneth W. Hale, Jr. and the late George D. Lewis. He was a graduate of Aiken High School, class of 1978. He was a certified pharmaceutical welder, welding instructor and inspector. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, dirt track racing enthusiast, and a member of the Sizemore Racing team - s32. He was a member of Levels Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by a daughter, Kenna L. Hale, Aiken; siblings, David Lewis, Soddy Daisy, TN, Terry Lewis, Madisonville, TN; Darlene Hale Glenn, Atlanta, Kathy L. Hazen, Aiken, Craig Hale, Aiken; cousins, Russell Hale, Robert Hale, and Gaylene Hale Wilson; numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS (www.fotasaiken.org), or the Aiken SPCA (www.letlovelive.org).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 14, 2019