Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
Keith Pittman


1958 - 2020
Keith Pittman Obituary
Keith Pittman
Chapin - A Celebration of Life service for Carl Keith Pittman, 61, of Chapin, SC will be held four o'clock p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Keith passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Beckley, WV, he was a son of the late Carl Pittman, Jr. and Shirley Mays Pittman. He was a member of His Way Baptist Church. He worked for Richmond County Constructors, Inc. where he was a journeyman carpenter foreman at Plant Vogtle. He was a member of the local Union # 283 Carpenter and Millwrights. Keith enjoyed restoring old cars, NASCAR racing, hunting, and fishing. He was a genuine caring person who loved visiting with his family and friends; they will all miss him deeply.
Survivors include his wife Mindi Pysher Pittman of the home; sons Jeremy (Jamie) Pittman of North Augusta, Phillip (Whitney) Weimorts of Windsor, Daniel (Caitlin) Pittman of Maryesther, FL; grandchildren Zoey Weimorts, Kathryn Sauls, Lindsay Sauls, Kaidance Weimorts, Allie Seeley, Walker Pittman, Aubrey Pittman and Brooklyn Pittman; sisters Pam (Pat) McMillion, Debby (Joe) Blevins, Janice (Tommy) Cobb and a brother David (Tammi) Pittman.
He was preceded in death by a sister Kathryn Ann Buckland.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.folkfuneralhome.com
www.folkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020
