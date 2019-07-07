Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Walters

NEW ELLENTON - Dibbon Keith Walters, III entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Keith was born in Charleston, SC on January 14th, 1944 to the late D.K. and Letha Walters. Keith proudly attended Clemson University, spent time in the ROTC program and the Army Reserves, and graduated in 1969 with a degree in electrical engineering. During his career, he worked for Harris Entertype, the Charleston Naval Shipyard, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Energy.

Keith was a lifelong and faithful servant of the Lord, attending both First Baptist of Aiken and St. Augustine's Episcopal Church while a resident of Aiken. He also faithfully followed his Clemson Tigers and remained a fan of all things "Tiger Town" related.

In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Olwert and Jackie Seay. He is survived by three sons-Keith Walters (Keisha) Norman, OK; Kyle Walters (Leslie) Aiken, SC; Kris Walters (Chien) Houston, TX-and a sister, Judy Black (Gerald) Charleston, SC. Keith was also a proud Opa to Eric Walters, Collin Walters, Audrey Walters, Caroline Walters, and Jacob Walters.

A memorial service will be held during football season in Clemson, SC.

