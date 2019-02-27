Kenneth A. Crenshaw
Lancaster - KENNETH LYNN CRENSHAW, 75, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
A native of Lancaster, SC, Kenneth was a son of the late Troy Benjamin and Lillian Phillips Crenshaw. He lived in Lancaster most of his life and worked as a carpenter with the family's residential construction business for more than 40 years, prior to his retirement. In his spare time, he loved wood-working, fishing, hunting, and following Gamecock athletics. He was a member of Oakridge A.R.P. Church.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey A. Crenshaw (Rosalind), Aiken; two granddaughters, Kaylee Lynne Crenshaw and Emily Kathleen Crenshaw; two nieces, Page Crenshaw, Columbia, and Courtney Peacock-Wolfe (sons Frank Peacock and Conner Wolfe), Columbia; and a nephew, Colton Crenshaw, Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Troy Vernon Crenshaw.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge A.R.P. Church in Heath Springs, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to M'Aiken a Difference Lewy Body Dementia Support Group, c/o DayBreak Adult Care Services Attn: Patrice Tavenier, 1028 Hayne Avenue, Aiken, SC 29801 or Oak Ridge A.R.P. Church, 2774 McIlwain Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058. For more information on Lewy Body Dementia, visit the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Chase of Aiken, the hospice staff of Medical Services of America, and Andrea France for taking care of Kenneth during his time in Aiken, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 27, 2019