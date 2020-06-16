Kenneth "Ken" Earl RayAiken - Kenneth "Ken" Earl Ray, 68, was called home to the Lord at his residence on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Kenneth was born in Durham, NC on December 27, 1951, to the late Willie Winfred Ray and Alma "Amy" Ruble Ray. He has lived in Aiken all of his life where he met his wife Arlene B. Ray and they have been married for 46 years.Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Arlene Bulfinch Ray and two daughters, Dr. Jennifer Kerri (Greg) Ray-Baughman of Aiken, SC and Dr. Lauren Michelle (Christopher) Ray-McCarley of Aiken, SC. He also has a brother, Randy Perry (Cynthia) Ray of Aiken, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles and aunts.Kenneth was a member of Aiken First Baptist Church. He worked for Westinghouse as an E&I Mechanic for sixteen years. He was an avid farmer for years raising cattle and producing Bermuda hay. He enjoyed working on the farm, riding the tractor, going to the beach and spending time with his family.A Graveside Funeral service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery at 4524 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803 at 11 o'clock Friday morning, June 19th for family and friends with Reverend Henry L. Chennault officiating. Pallbearers will be Walter Ray, Jonathan Ray, Robert Bulfinch, Christopher Hooks, Marc Widener, and Jared Woodruff.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Rd. Aiken, SC 29801.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at