Kenneth J. LangnerAiken - Kenneth J. Langner was born on July 3, 1935 to Adolph Langner and Ella Kaltinger Langner in Chicago, Illinois.He leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline of 61 years; daughter, Catherine Griffis (Anthony); son, Robert Langner (Nanette); granddaughter, Jenna Campbell (Daniel); grandson, Vincent Langner; great grandson, Trey Ryan; sisters, Donna Stockwell and Beverly Fredricks; brother, William Langner; many loving nieces and nephews and friends, loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by brothers, LeRoy Langner and Wayne Langner.Ken owned a butcher shop in Illinois and then moved to Wisconsin where he and Jackie owned a motel in Baraboo and in Lake Geneva. When they moved to Aiken, SC in 1988 Ken worked as a bailiff for Federal Judge Simons until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing dominos, watching old John Wayne movies and he liked spending time watching football with family, especially the Green Bay Packers.