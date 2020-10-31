1/
Kenneth J. Langner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. Langner
Aiken - Kenneth J. Langner was born on July 3, 1935 to Adolph Langner and Ella Kaltinger Langner in Chicago, Illinois.
He leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline of 61 years; daughter, Catherine Griffis (Anthony); son, Robert Langner (Nanette); granddaughter, Jenna Campbell (Daniel); grandson, Vincent Langner; great grandson, Trey Ryan; sisters, Donna Stockwell and Beverly Fredricks; brother, William Langner; many loving nieces and nephews and friends, loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by brothers, LeRoy Langner and Wayne Langner.
Ken owned a butcher shop in Illinois and then moved to Wisconsin where he and Jackie owned a motel in Baraboo and in Lake Geneva. When they moved to Aiken, SC in 1988 Ken worked as a bailiff for Federal Judge Simons until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing dominos, watching old John Wayne movies and he liked spending time watching football with family, especially the Green Bay Packers.
www.caughmanlexington.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved