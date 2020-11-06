1/1
Kenneth Key
Kenneth Key
Graniteville - Mr. Kenneth Hayden Key, age 19, entered into rest on Monday November 2nd, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his mother, Tammy (Daniel) Britt; sisters, Hannah (Jake) and Haley (Mike) Key; grandparents Rev. Robert (Judy) Boone; one niece, three nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Roland Key; grandmother, Patricia Boone; and cousin, Andrew Simmons.
He worked for Cold Creek Nursery in Aiken, where he was involved in landscaping. He was preferably known as "Uncle Hayden" to his niece and nephews. He was a loving son, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening November 11th, 2020 from 5-7pm at Napier Funeral Home in Graniteville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that financial contributions be sent in honor of Hayden to help assist with final expenses. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
