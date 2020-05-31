Kenneth Leverett
Aiken - Mr. Kenneth Leverett, 92, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was born in Metter, GA, a son of the late Thomas Hardy Leverett and Henrietta Holloway Leverett. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines and Marine Corps. He and his wife, Elva, founded Leverett Shoes, serving generations of Aiken families.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Elva Collins Leverett; daughter, Pamela Leverett; son, Kenneth Leverett; grandchildren, Paula Leverett Cobb (David), Lauren Leverett, and Will Leverett (Loretta); great-grandchildren, Arden and Maya Cobb, and Adalee, Baylor, and Lathen Leverett; and many loyal friends and former customers and employees of Leverett Shoes.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be sent to Benton House of Aiken's "Team Member Fund" at 530 Benton House Way, Aiken, SC 29803, in honor of the great care Mr. Leverett received there.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 31 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
