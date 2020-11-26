1/1
Kenneth P. Chase
Kenneth P. Chase
Aiken - Kenneth P. Chase, 77, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
Ken was born and raised in the Chicago area, raised his family in Newark Ohio for 25 years, and moved to Aiken in 1994, with his bridge playing partner, Jenny Chase.
Ken attended Purdue University earning his Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Chemistry, and later attended courses through Case Western University. Ken loved feeling the music, playing bass drums in the Purdue University marching band, and enjoyed playing the string bass in later years. Ken worked as a research chemist at Owens Corning Fiberglas for 35 years. He was very proud of his patents, none of which the family understood, but they were also proud! Ken regularly attended and was an active supporter of South Aiken Presbyterian Church. Ken loved golfing, riding his horse, walking his dog and laughing with Jenny. Ken enjoyed hosting golf teams each spring for the Southern Cross Golf Tournament, which included Dustin Johnson in 2002. Ken would volunteer with Jenny as jump judge for 3-day events.
Survivors include wife of 53 years, Jennifer Chase, 2 daughters Jacquelyn Quinn (Tim) and Deanna Chase, 6 grandchildren Lindsay, Gracie, Maddie, Will, Sydney and Audrey, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to South Aiken Presbyterian Church or Equine Rescue of Aiken.
No service is scheduled at this time but will be planned at a future date.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
