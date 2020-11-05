1/1
Kenneth Patrick Burkhart

Kenneth Patrick Burkhart
Aiken - He Laughed. He Loved. He Lived. Because of Jesus, he still lives. On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, KENNETH PATRICK "KENNY" BURKHART, 62, beloved husband of Cynthia Williams "Cindy" Burkhart completed his battle with brain cancer and went home to be with the Lord.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken, Kenny was a son of the late Thomas H. and Sarah Cunningham Burkhart. He was a gifted machinist, wood craftsman and media specialist. Kenny retired from the Savannah River Site. He was a long-time dedicated member of Cedar Creek Church. He was part of the leadership team to plant the first multi-site - West Campus, where he continued as an active member of the media team.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Cindy, include two sons, Dane Burkhart, Aiken, Aaron (Meredith) Burkhart, Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Asher and Zoey Burkhart; siblings, Teresa (Geoff) Clendenen, Aiken, Patty Bell, Aiken, Garry (Linda) Burkhart, Newport, TN, Richard (Sandra) Burkhart, Aiken, Ron (Lee) Burkhart, Aiken, Joe (Meg) Burkhart, Poinciana, FL; sisters-in-law, Roberta Burkhart, Augusta, GA, Debbie (Mike) McCarthy, Aiken.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gorman and Jan Williams; brother, Mark Burkhart; brother-in-law, Billy Bell.
The funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Creek Church, West Campus c/o Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Rd., Aiken, SC 29803 (cedarcreekchurch.net/giving).
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
