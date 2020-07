Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Kenneth S Green

AIKEN - Mr. Kenneth S. Green, age 61, of 712 Hampton Ave NE passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be announced later.

Due to the virus, friends may call his son, Kenneth Stanford, 803 514-4773, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store