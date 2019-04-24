Kenneth Wilton "Jake" Fox
AIKEN - Kenneth Wilton "Jake" Fox, 88, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, at Oak Grove Baptist Church (Aiken County) with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Bill Watkins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Fox was born in Aiken, SC son of the late Theodore Claude "TC" Fox and Ottie Lee Sawyer Fox. He was married to the late Vernell Fox. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church (Aiken County). He enjoyed time with friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Terrie Hartley; grandson, Daniel Lee (Lynn) Hartley; great grandchildren, Hadassah Faith, Jedidiah Roy, and Silas Benjamin Kneece; brother, Donald D. Fox; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, T.C. Fox III.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 24, 2019