Kennon E. Merriett
New Ellenton - A celebration of life service for Mr. Kennon E. Merriett age 84, will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Grace Covenant Church of God, 703 N. Main Street, New Ellenton, SC with military honors. Rev. Edgar N. Foster, Sr, Rev. David L. Holdman, and Rev. Roger Childers will be officiating. Interment was held privately at Southlawn Cemetery. Mr. Merriett was born in Warren County, Mississippi and had made his home in Aiken County for many years. He was the beloved husband of 62 years of Mrs. Laura Elois Merriett, New Ellenton, SC, and a son of the late Mr. William F. Merriett and the late Mrs. Loren Ethelyn Sikes Merriett. Mr. Merriett was a Union Boilermaker and had retired from E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company at the Savannah River Plant Construction as a welder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an active member of Grace Covenant Church of God, New Ellenton, SC. He and his wife worked with the Church of God's mission branch, "Men and Women of Action", to help build churches, orphanages, schools and medical clinics in Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica, and Paraguay. Additional survivors include three sons, Carl A. (Cindy) Merriett, Aiken, Kennon N. Merriett, Sunset, and Troy B. Merriett, Trenton; five daughters, Sara L. (Ronnie) Booth, Anderson, Debra M. Ashley, Aiken, Trish M. Berry, Edgefield, Jennifer M. (Michael) Counts, Ware Shoals, and Amy M. Pryor of Maryland; Eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, William F. Merriett, Jr., and Steven N. Merriett; a sister, Pauline A. Harrelson, and a son Eddie Merriett. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the S. C. Church of God Home for Children P. O. Box 430 Mauldin, SC, 29662 www.schomeforchildren.com/donate or to Church of God World Missions P.O. Box 8016 Cleveland, TN, 37320, www.cogwm.org/give/. A visitation with the family will be held 2:00 pm at the church before services- COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 30, 2019